22 Feb 2022

HSE are urging people who are immunocompromised to avail of an additional dose of the covid-19 vaccine

22 Feb 2022 7:15 PM

Public Health Mid-West, UL Hospitals Group, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare are urging those immunocompromised or those with weak immune systems to take up an additional dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

While infection rates are lower, they expect community transmission to remain high as restrictions ease.

The unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and those who have not received their booster vaccine remain the most vulnerable.

UL Hospitals Group, Operations Manager of the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres Nora Barry says vaccines are still available.

"All our vaccination centres are hosting walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which are particularly important for those who are immunocompromised and remain vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

Check the times on the HSE website, and please remember that if you're eligible for a booster, you may attend a walk-in clinic at any of the vaccination centres, regardless of your county of residence."

The HSE say people who are immunocompromised who have already had their third dose and who are due for a booster, will be sent an HSE text.

If you are unsure if you are due an additional dose you are advised to speak to your hospital team or GP.

You are not considered fully-vaccinated if you are immunocompromised and have not received an additional dose.

Information on walk-in clinics is available on the HSE website.

