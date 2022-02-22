Search

22 Feb 2022

Tipperary Gardaí commemorate 100 year anniversary of An Gardá Síochána

Tipperary Gardaí commemorate 100 year anniversary of An Gardá Síochána

Garda Jamie Ryan, Cahir, rising the tri-colour at sunrise on Tuesday to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.

Cahir Gardaí held a raising of the tri-colour at sunrise Tuesday morning to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána has been marking its anniversary this year with a series of public events and publications, and today's ‘Day in the Life’ project marks the exact day a century ago to the day that the first Garda recruits were attested in the RDS.

Those first recruited as Gardaí passed out at a ceremony in the RDS, Dublin on February 21st, 1922 and the Garda centenary continues to be celebrated with a series of local and national commemorative events and initiatives which will coincide with the key historical dates.

