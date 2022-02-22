Tipperary Gardaí commemorate 100 year anniversary of An Gardá Síochána

Garda Jamie Ryan, Cahir, rising the tri-colour at sunrise on Tuesday to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.
Cahir Gardaí held a raising of the tri-colour at sunrise Tuesday morning to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.
An Garda Síochána has been marking its anniversary this year with a series of public events and publications, and today's ‘Day in the Life’ project marks the exact day a century ago to the day that the first Garda recruits were attested in the RDS.
Those first recruited as Gardaí passed out at a ceremony in the RDS, Dublin on February 21st, 1922 and the Garda centenary continues to be celebrated with a series of local and national commemorative events and initiatives which will coincide with the key historical dates.
