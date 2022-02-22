Search

22 Feb 2022

Browne urges parties to support Sinn Féin motion to scrap planned carbon tax hikes

Martin Browne

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary and Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has urged cross-party support for a Sinn Féin motion that calls on the Government to scrap the planned carbon tax hike.

The increase in carbon tax on fuels used to heat homes is due to come into effect on May 1st and on transport fuels on October 12th.

Sinn Féin's motion, which is being brought forward by the party's spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD, will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Work on upgrading footpaths in Tipperary town will take a few weeks

Teachta Browne said: “Workers and families face a cost of living crisis as inflation and rising prices disproportionately impact the living standards of lower-income households.

“Low and middle-income households spend a higher proportion of their income on food, electricity and home heating than higher-income households.

 “For months now, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty has been warning the government about the cost of living.  

"Instead of taking action, they put their head in the sand and have allowed rents, childcare and energy costs to spiral out of control.  

“They just don’t get it. They don’t understand the pressure that workers and families are under and they need action now to stop those costs rising further.

“The price of gas has increased by 28 percent in the 12 months to January, the price of home heating has increased by 50 percent in the same period, the price of petrol by 30 percent, and the price of diesel by 32 percent.

“Increases in the cost of fuel are a cause of financial hardship for many households with the planned increase in carbon tax on fuels used to heat homes in May and transport fuels in October will increase fuel prices even further.

“For many people in Tipperary and other rural counties the lack of public transport makes driving a necessity, an increase in carbon tax won’t change this.

“The government has failed to establish an Expert Advisory Group on Energy Poverty to review the existing data on energy poverty levels, examine research both domestically and internationally on the causes, impacts and remedies to address energy poverty, or propose an appropriate energy poverty measurement and tracking methodology to inform public policy.
 
“That is why workers and families need immediate action and why the planned increase in carbon taxes must be scrapped.”

Tipp county council to trial vegetable oil as fuel for its fleet of vehicles

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media