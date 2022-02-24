Search

24 Feb 2022

Alan Kelly questions need for Shannon pipeline

Alan Kelly

Deputy Alan Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly challenged Minister Eamon Ryan on the need to pipe millions of litres of water from Lough Derg to Dublin each day.

Deputy Kelly brought to attention the current state of play, that the Covid pandemic had droves people move away from Dublin to work remotely in rural areas like Tipperary.

He raised the question that Covid had changed everything with regard to spatial planning around the country.

“What is your personal position now in relation to the 170km Shannon water pipeline?," Kelly questioned Ryan.

"Given that this is now under public consultation is it your view that this is necessary or is it your view that we should be looking at other options as well?”

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town progress to quarter-finals in Munster Junior Cup

in response, the Green Party leader left Alan Kelly questioning the future of the pipeline and whether it is feasible going forward.

“I’ve long held the view that we need better balanced regional development. A lot of water use is industrial – people don’t actually don’t see it or don’t notice it but its actually huge," Ryan revealed.

“My view to be honest with you is if that’s where the water is would we not move the industry to where the water is rather than shipping everything.

“We are imbalanced in this country, this is not working for either Dublin or the rest of the country," he added.

This is how the Tipperary leaders did on the Operation Transformation final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media