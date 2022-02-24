Alan Kelly questions need for Shannon pipeline

Deputy Alan Kelly
Tipperary TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly challenged Minister Eamon Ryan on the need to pipe millions of litres of water from Lough Derg to Dublin each day.
Deputy Kelly brought to attention the current state of play, that the Covid pandemic had droves people move away from Dublin to work remotely in rural areas like Tipperary.
He raised the question that Covid had changed everything with regard to spatial planning around the country.
“What is your personal position now in relation to the 170km Shannon water pipeline?," Kelly questioned Ryan.
"Given that this is now under public consultation is it your view that this is necessary or is it your view that we should be looking at other options as well?”
in response, the Green Party leader left Alan Kelly questioning the future of the pipeline and whether it is feasible going forward.
“I’ve long held the view that we need better balanced regional development. A lot of water use is industrial – people don’t actually don’t see it or don’t notice it but its actually huge," Ryan revealed.
“My view to be honest with you is if that’s where the water is would we not move the industry to where the water is rather than shipping everything.
“We are imbalanced in this country, this is not working for either Dublin or the rest of the country," he added.
