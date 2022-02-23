This is how the Tipperary leaders did on the Operation Transformation final

Over the past eight weeks, we have followed the Operation Transformation Tipperary leaders.

They have now completed their OT journey, and here is how they did in the final.

Both leaders finished the 5k in the Phoenix Park.

Sarah O'Connor from Ballina walked the event on the advice of her physiotherapist.

It was emotional for her, but she made the finish line.

At her final health check-in, the experts revealed that Sarah's metabolic age was 38, down from 53.

Her final weight loss was two stone two pounds.

Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel is past has 28 days quit smoking milestone.

So far, he has saved €800 on cigarettes over the past eight weeks.

His husband Gerard is also cigarette free.

He lost one stone six pounds over the course of eight weeks.

Stefano is no longer pre-diabetic.

Sarah closed out the final and the leaders OT journey with a performance of Walking on Sunshine.