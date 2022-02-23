Search

24 Feb 2022

This is how the Tipperary leaders did on the Operation Transformation final

This is how the Tipperary leaders did on the Operation Transformation final

This is how the Tipperary leaders did on the Operation Transformation final

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Feb 2022 11:37 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Over the past eight weeks, we have followed the Operation Transformation Tipperary leaders.

They have now completed their OT journey, and here is how they did in the final.

Both leaders finished the 5k in the Phoenix Park.

Sarah O'Connor from Ballina walked the event on the advice of her physiotherapist.

It was emotional for her, but she made the finish line.

At her final health check-in, the experts revealed that Sarah's metabolic age was 38, down from 53.

Her final weight loss was two stone two pounds.

Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel is past has 28 days quit smoking milestone.

So far, he has saved €800 on cigarettes over the past eight weeks.

His husband Gerard is also cigarette free.

He lost one stone six pounds over the course of eight weeks.

Stefano is no longer pre-diabetic.

Sarah closed out the final and the leaders OT journey with a performance of Walking on Sunshine. 

St Mary's Newport students to perform the Addams Family live in March

Regional Enterprise Plan Mid-West launched in Nenagh

Driver found with cocaine in Cabra, Thurles, said handle was for ‘calming horses’

Thurles District Court

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media