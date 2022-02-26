Tipperary driver who drank hot whiskeys was involved in traffic accident

An elderly Roscrea man who was involved in a road traffic accident was subsequently found to be over the drink driving limit, Nenagh District Court has heard.

Sean Ryan, 74, of 21 Copper Beech View, Roscrea, pleaded to the offence at Copper Beech View on October 20, 2020.

The court heard Mr Ryan crashed into a car during a reversing manoeuvre and drove away from the scene.

However, the vehicle owner had been watching the incident and had heard a loud bang.

Mr Ryan’s vehicle had gotten temporarily jammed before he was able to drive away.

Mr Ryan was later stopped at Main Street, Roscrea, and arrested for drink driving. He had 205mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood.

His solicitor, Maria Flanagan, told the court that her client lived on his own and suffered from multiple medical conditions. He was not drinking at present.

She said that the incident had happened “at the height of Covid”.

He had a few hot whiskeys and went to town for a few messages, she said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Ryan €100 for drink driving and banned him from driving for three years.