DETAILS: Tickets on sale for Tipperary hurling and football double header

The Tipperary hurlers and footballers continue their Allianz League campaigns this weekend as they host Dublin and Sligo respectively at FBD Semple Stadium this Saturday evening.
The hurlers will be taking on a high flying Dublin team at 5pm, while the footballers will be looking for a badly needed win over Sligo at 7pm.
Tickets are on sale at Centra and Supervalu stores across the county, while U16's can get into the game free of charge, while tickets can also be purchased online at www.gaa.ie
Patrons are being reminded that there are no tickets available to buy on the turnstiles or at the venue, and the O Riain Stand is the only stand open for the games.
The game is also be shown live on GAA Go for anyone who cannot attend the game.
Legion of Mary members pictured with the books of founder Frank Duff which have been presented to Tipperary Libraries to mark the centenary of the Legion which is now present in almost 200 countries
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
