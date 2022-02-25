DETAILS: Tickets on sale for Tipperary hurling and football double header

Search

25 Feb 2022

The Tipperary hurlers and footballers continue their Allianz League campaigns this weekend as they host Dublin and Sligo respectively at FBD Semple Stadium this Saturday evening.

The hurlers will be taking on a high flying Dublin team at 5pm, while the footballers will be looking for a badly needed win over Sligo at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale at Centra and Supervalu stores across the county, while U16's can get into the game free of charge, while tickets can also be purchased online at www.gaa.ie

Patrons are being reminded that there are no tickets available to buy on the turnstiles or at the venue, and the O Riain Stand is the only stand open for the games.

Wholesale changes for Tipp hurling clash against Dublin

The game is also be shown live on GAA Go for anyone who cannot attend the game.

Tipperary football team announced to face Sligo

