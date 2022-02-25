Search

25 Feb 2022

Nenagh Primary Care Centre plans submitted to Tipp county council

The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The planning application for a major new healthcare campus in Nenagh has been submitted to Tipperary County Council.

The group behind the plans, Bluemont Developments, had already published detailed drawings earlier this year for the former Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds at Tyone.

However, the plans were only submitted to the council earlier this week, with the project consisting of three blocks, one of which is set to be a three-storey HSE Primary Care Centre including a variety of treatment rooms and services, while the other two storey's will consist of a Tusla and HSE outpatient department building is also included in the plans.

The plans include 250 car parking spaces, and the provision of a new road, pedestrian and cycle access from the adjacent Tyone Road.

Also, the planning application is seeking to demolish the existing ESB building and rugby club changing rooms on the site, with a decision due on the application in April.

