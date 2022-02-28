Wins and losses for Presentation Thurles basketball teams

Victorious second-year basketball team who beat Loreto Kilkenny recently
Our first and second-year basketballers were in action last week against Presentation Kilkenny and Cashel Community School in our Sports Complex.
Our first-year lost to Pres Kilkenny but won an exciting and nail-biting match against Cashel Community School. Our second-years were victorious over their Pres Kilkenny counterparts.
Well done to all students involved, and thanks to coaches Martin Hehir and Ms Cáit Devane, as well as to Lilla from Tipperary Knights Basketball Club, who officiated the matches.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
When last seen, Anthony Kennedy was wearing a black top and jacket, dark coloured jeans and dark coloured shoes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.