LATEST: A woman has been arrested and man treated after an incident in Nenagh

LATEST: A woman has been arrested and man is being treated after assault in Nenagh
A woman has been arrested, and a man is in hospital after an incident on Sarsfield Street Nenagh yesterday evening.
The incident occurred at a property at approximately 5pm on Sunday, February 27.
In his 40s was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.
The woman in her 40s was arrested in relation to this incident.
She is currently detained at Nenagh Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.