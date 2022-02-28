WATCH: Clonoulty Rossmore Munster semi-final highlights

Clonoulty Rossmore claimed a place in this year's Munster Junior B final in Killeedy GAA Grounds in Limerick after a win over Cork's Belgooly.
It was a great occasion for the West club and highlights of their win can be viewed in the video below
Top Moments of the match as @ClonRossGAA advance to the @juniorbhurling Munster Final! The West-Tipp side emerged victorious vs @belgoolygaa of Cork on a score-line of 4-13 to 3-05, and go on to face @Scariff of Clare. John Devane received Clubber MOTM with two great goals. pic.twitter.com/rT06sokYoQ— Clubber (@ClubberGaa) February 26, 2022
