03 Mar 2022

No luck for Tipp school who lose out in Munster final

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

TWO goals in the last ten minutes from top-scorer Caoimhe Kelly swung this game in favour of Connacht champions St Killian’s New Inn at Banagher yesterday (WEDNESDAY).

Until the 50th minute, Coláiste Phobal Roscrea had been the dominant side and had built up a lead of four points. Then Shannon Crocoran’s long low delivery found Kelly who finished superbly. A couple of minutes later Kelly again picked up possession to find the net and put her side into the lead for the first time since midway through the opening half.

Roscrea threw everything at St Killian’s for the final seven or eight minutes, but each time Andrea Scully pulled the game back to a point, New Inn responded immediately with Kelly eventually finishing on 2-6.

All but one of the starting team for New Inn were Sarsfield’s players and two of those will start in Croke Park in the All-Ireland club final on Sunday. Shannon Corcoran, who scored a goal against Slaughtneil and won the penalty that resulted in Sarsfield’s second goal in the semi-final, opened the scoring in Banagher with a point in the 4th minute.

When Caoimhe Kelly pointed for the third time in the 17th minute, St Killian’s had pulled 0-4 to 0-1 ahead. However they were then held scoreless until eight minutes into the second half. By that stage Roscrea, mainly through the accuracy of Andrea Scully, had moved into a 0-8 to 0-4 lead.

By now though, Laoise McGrath, the youngest of the Sarsfield’s siblings, had come off the bench and was making her presence felt. But it took a tremendous Corocran point from 50 metres to get the team scoring once more.

Sub Molly Loughnane stretched Roscrea’s lead to 0-11 to 0-5 at the start of the final quarter and the Munster champions looked to be closing in on a first senior title.

Kelly of course changed that dramatically with her two goals and the first of a possible two national titles in a week was on its way across the Shannon to New Inn.

St Killian’s: B Deeley, S Duhan, R Kelly, M Noone, S Daly 0-1, C McGrath, M McDonnell, A Dillon capt, E Fahy, L Kenny, S Fahy, H Curley, G Morrissey, S Corcoran 0-2, C Kelly 2-6 (0-5 fs).

Subs: L McGrath for H Curley (HT), A Hawkins for G Morrissey (40).

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré: G Mulrooney, R Murphy, C Maher, A Maher, J Kelly, N Cleary, K Lynch, K Wing, O Phelan, L Ryan 0-2, L Hogan 0-1, I O’Meara, E Doughan, C Flannery, A Scully 0-7 (4fs).

Subs: M Loughnane 0-1 for I O’Meara (HT).

