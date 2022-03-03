Man who came to Tipperary during Covid-19 lockdown is fined €100

A man who was found outside the 5km limit under Covid-19 regulations, told a garda that he "didn't care", Nenagh District Court was told.

Owen Treacy of Gillogue House, Gillogue, Clonlara, pleaded to the offence at Carrigatoher, Nenagh, on February 26, 2021.

Sgt Michael Keating told the court that the gardaí had received a report of a possible sulky race at Carrigatoher on the date in question but when they arrived there was no race taking place.

However, there was a number of males present beside a vehicle that had a horsebox attached. There was a horse in the horse box.

He said that Mr Treacy had attempted to drive away from the scene and could give no reasonable excuse as to why he was there.

"He told the garda: 'I don't care. Give me a fine. I'll pay'," Sgt Keating told the court.

The court heard that Mr Treacy had 124 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Ted McCarthy said that Mr Treacy had never received a fixed charge penalty notice in relation to the summons as he had been on remand at the time.

"He accepts he was outside his limit and shouldn't have been," said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that she noted Mr Treacy's comments and fined him €100.