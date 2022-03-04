Tipperary Co-op high on EPA wastewater list

The Environmental Protection Agency has found issues with emissions to water at Tipperary Co-op Creamery in Tipperary Town.
The Tipperary operation is one of eleven national priority sites from their most recent report on industrial waste and licence enforcement, and the site was among six other businesses from the food and drink sector that had problems with its waste water.
The EPA have stated that sites like these must improve if Ireland is to achieve sustainable food and drink production, and said that wastewater treatment at food and drink sites was listed as one of six environmental challenges for the EPA.
