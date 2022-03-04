Search

04 Mar 2022

TRAGIC: Clonmel student passed away after consuming MDMA inquest hears

TRAGIC: Clonmel student passes away after consuming MDMA inquest hears

04 Mar 2022 8:22 PM

Clonmel student died after taking MDMA at Indiependence Festival, the inquest heard.

Jack Downey was 19 years old when he died after ingesting ecstasy and morphine as he attended the Cork event in 2019 on August 2nd last year, passing away just three days after falling ill at the festival.

A coroner’s inquest into the death of the Cork IT student found he died from "total organ failure" despite the best efforts of doctors to keep him alive.

Coroner Philip Comyn returned a verdict of death by misadventure, stating that Jack had not been a regular drug user, but there was no such thing as a safe street drug.

Mr. Downey was found to have traces of both MDMA and morphine at high levels in his system, and it is believed that the amount of drugs in his system caused massive and irreversible damage to his brain and other organs including the kidneys and liver.

The inquest heard Jack and a friend sourced MDMA in south Tipperary priced at €200 before they went to the music festival, while another friend said that people with Jack had "begged him to stop taking the MDMA."

Mr. Downey’s parents, John, a Clonmel-based garda and Elaine, were in attendance at the inquest and it is understood that gardaí believe the substance was sourced in south Tipperary and focused their investigation on a number of known drug dealers in the area.

Both of Jack's parents, John and Elaine Downey, urged the friends of their GAA-obsessed son to “look after each other” and warned that drugs destroy lives.

“I used to sit back and just admire him – he was a man with a presence. A cheeky little smile,” John Downey said.

“He was a fabulous boy – and I am proud to call him my son.”

Elaine Downey said the 19 year old was “the star” of his entire family. Jack William Downey – you were the love of my life,” she said.

“But we cannot let what happened to Jack happen to any other boy or girl. People have to stand up and speak. All it takes is one big mistake and the results are awful and horrendous."

No prosecution has been directed in this case to date.

