Elderly Thurles pair scale Torc mountain in Kerry

Chrissie O'Meara and Josie Maher of Thurles recently climbed Torc Mountain, Co Kerry.
Two elderly Thurles natives achieved a huge feat last October, when they climbed Torc Mountain in County Kerry as part of the Autumn Charity Challenge in aid of Suirhaven Cancer support and other charities.
Chrissie O'Meara (86) is from Bohernamona Road, Thurles and Josie Maher (80) is from Kilrush, Thurles both completed the climb as part of the Autumn Charity Challenge, and the pair are already in training to participate in this year's Kerry Charity Challenge.
Shall we Dance - Action from the Tipp Dublin Allianz NHL game in Semple Stadium on Saturday with Jason Forde in the thick of it
"Give what you can to make a big difference to the ordinary, blameless people caught up in the horror of this war and let them know that Clonmel is with you," says District Mayor Michael Murphy
The new sports hub in Clonmel will include a 400-metre IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) standard athletics track
