Pre-school wellbeing day in Tipperary Libraries

Pre-school Wellbeing Day
Tipperary County Council Library Service has announced it will host a Pre-school Well Being Day with Una Curran on Saturday, March 26
The events will take place in Nenagh, Thurles and Cashel libraries.
Join Una Curran for story-time that incorporates mind-gym, story massage and crafts.
The event is free, but places are limited, so booking is essential.
Bookings:
Cashel at 10.15am bookings on 062-63856
Thurles at 12 bookings on 052-616-6131
Nenagh at 3pm bookings on 067-34404.
