BREAKING: Planning lodged for over 50 houses in one of Tipperary's biggest towns

A planning application has been lodged for 52 houses in the Parklands Estate, Glenconnor, Clonmel.
Yellow Wave Ltd has lodged the application to Tipperary County Council to construct 52 dwelling houses which will include 30 four-bed semi-detached, 16 three-bed semi-detached, 4 three-bed end of terrace and two two-bed mid terrace.
The application also includes permission to construct all roads, footpaths, green areas and associated services, as well as connect to existing services on site, carry out all ancillary site works.
A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted with the application.
The local authority are expected to make a decision by April 28 of this year on the application.
