Nearly half of all punters bet on Rachael Blackmore in 2021

Blackmore had an incredible 2021 season.
Almost half of all horse racing punters who placed a bet on horses in 2021 placed a bet on one ridden by Rachael Blackmore, according to Irish bookmaker Paddy Power.
To mark International Women’s Day, the betting firm investigated the impact the Tipperary born jockey has had on their business ahead of the debut of Paddy Power’s Cheltenham Fanzone at The Camden next week.
And they found that despite the male-dominated environs of the world of horse racing, 44% of all customers who had placed a bet on a horse backed one ridden by Blackmore.
Blackmore is well fancied at odds of 9/2 to be crowned Queen of the Cotswolds at the Cheltenham Festival again this year, with one in five betting she will be top jockey at the four-day festival.
