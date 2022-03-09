Ursuline Thurles stage late comeback to force All-Ireland replay

St Fenians GAA, Johnstown played host to the All Ireland Junior A Schools Final between Loreto Kilkenny and Ursuline Secondary Thurles in what was an exhilarating game of camogie.

Loreto got off to a blistering start and with only seconds on the clock they secured their first point courtesy of Rachel Dowling.

This was closely followed with a goal from Caoimhe Keher Murtagh and another point from Rachel Dowling.

Tara McGrath and Rachel Dowling added a point each to the Loreto score to give them a lead of 1-4 to no score after only 6 minutes. Ursuline soon settled into the game and Maria Ralph opened up their scoring with a point, followed shortly after by a goal when she drove the sliotar into the back of the Loreto net.

A 45m over the bar by Rachel Dowling added to Loreto's tally. The Ursuline College responded with a point from Sarah Corcoran.

However Loreto were determined to continue adding to the score and this came when Lisa Kirby added another 2 points.

With 20 minutes gone Loreto were still in a commanding lead 2-7 to Ursuline’s 1-2.

The last ten minutes of the first half saw Ursuline continue to fight with great determination which was repaid when Maria Ralph added a point and Andrea Quirke a goal.

Prior to the half time whistle Anna Doheny scored a point for Loreto and Sarah Corcoran a point from a free for Ursuline College.

This left the half time score Loreto 3-7 Ursuline Thurles 2-4.



Seconds into the second half the ever-dangerous Rachel Dowling secured a point for Loreto.

This was followed moments later with a goal from Caoimhe Keher Murtagh and another point from Rachel Dowling from a free.

Clodagh Ryan who had just come on as a substitute made her presence known when she scored a badly needed goal for the Thurles school. Caoimhe Keher Murtagh who was in blistering form throughout the hour scored another goal for Loreto to keep them in front.

Ursuline replied when Sarah Corcoran converted a free over the bar. Loreto again were in top form with a point from Aisling Browne and another goal from Caoimhe Keher Murtagh. Sarah Corcoran again converted a free over the bar for the Ursuline.

Despite the constant scoring threat from the Loreto attack Ursuline weren't willing to give up without a fight.

They stepped up a gear and fought hard to reduce the deficit. With 19 mins gone on the clock Ava Bevans put 2 goals in quick succession into the back of the Loreto net.

In the 26th min Sarah Corcoran hit the ball from outfield and landed it in the goal to bring the Ursuline College to within 3 points of Loreto.

With the final seconds ticking on the clock the midfield duo of Kate Ferncombe and Sarah Corcoran worked doggedly to keep possession of the ball.

Sarah struck the ball low and hard towards the Loreto goal, Caoimhe Stakelum was in a perfect position and with the last puck of the ball she blasted the ball into the back of the net to secure a draw on what was a thrilling game of camogie by both teams.

After a game that had everything full of thrills and spills both sides will get a chance to do it all again in the eagerly anticipated replay.