Tipperary assault: Woman charged over Nenagh incident back in court this Friday
A woman charged with assault causing harm is due before Nenagh District Court this Friday, March 11.
Ilona Kuklinska, 38, No Fixed Abode and 53c Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, is charged with assault on March 27, 2022, at Sarsfield Street.
She was remanded on continuing bail at last Friday's court to appear again this week.
Her solicitor, Liz McKeever, told the court that Ms Kuklinska was on Tipperary County Council’s housing list and she understood that she would get emergency accommodation.
The court was told that Ms Kuklinska had handed over her passport, but that not having an address caused difficulties.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Ms Kuklinska on continuing bail to this Friday’s court.
