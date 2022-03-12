Tipperary Sinn Féin calls for increase in old age pension
An increase in the pension amount is crucial as the cost of living has made it difficult to manage on a basic pension payment, according to Sinn Féin representative in Nenagh Damian O'Donoghue
Mr O'Donoghue said that "rising inflation is having a major impact on older people and poverty is becoming more of an issue".
He asid that the income gap between the State pension and the amount needed to live above the poverty line was concerning.
"Research from ALONE (National Support organisation for older people) tells us that €290 is needed weekly to avoid poverty. The current Contributory State Pension is €253 weekly which is €37 below the poverty line," said Mr O'Donoghue, who ran in the Nenagh area in the last local elections.
He pointed out that prices were spiraling out of control at the moment with over 35 price hikes from energy providers last year alone, not to mention the increase in the price of groceries, medication and travel costs.
"Hard decisions are being made today by people when it comes to managing their weekly budget and after a life time contributing to this country this should not be the case," he said.
Mr O'Donoghue said that ensuring an adequate standard of living for those receiving a pension should be a priority in the State, and the "very modest increase" given to pensioners in the last budget was "not nearly enough".
