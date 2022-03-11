Loughmore Castleiney cap phenomenal double with Munster Club of the Year award

The Loughmore Castleiney panel who won an historic county double in 2021.
Loughmore Castleiney have added the cherry to the top of the cake after being rewarded with the accolade of Munster Club of the Year.
2021 was a phenomenal year for the mid Tipperary club, after they reversed their final losses in both hurling and football county finals in 2020, in defeating Clonmel Commercials and Thurles Sarsfields in last year's deciders.
With the vast maajority of the teams made up of dual players, it made the victory all the sweeter and they have been recognised for their run by Munster GAA.
The club has received some phenomenal news this afternoon. We have been awarded the @MunsterGAA club of the year award for 2021. This is fantastic recognition for the achievements of our hurling and football team’s historic county double winning season. pic.twitter.com/jU9KI4UpHz— Loughmore-Castleiney (@Loughmore_Gaa) March 10, 2022
