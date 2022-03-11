Confirmed dates, times and venues for Tipperary's senior, U-20 and minor championship campaigns

The times and venues for the Tipperary's Munster GAA Championship fixtures at Senior, U20 and Minor grades in football and hurling have been confirmed by the Munster Council.

The Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Waterford in Fraher Field with a 7pm throw-in time, as Clare host Limerick at 6pm in Cusack Park Ennis in the other clash.

The Munster U20 Football Championship quarter-finals are fixed for Monday April 11th, with Tipperary making the long journey to Miltown-Malbay to take on Clare, with Waterford hosting Limerick in Fraher Field at the same time. Should Tipp find their way past the Banner, they will face Kerry in the semi-final on April 18 at a Tipperary venue at 7pm. The Munster U20 Football Final is fixed for Monday April 25 at 7:30pm.

The Munster Minor Football Championship will see Tipperary play against Clare, Limerick, and Waterford in a Phase 1 round-robin competition taking place weekly from April 14th, with the Phase 1 winner joining Cork and Kerry for a place in the Munster Final.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary hurlers Munster Senior Hurling Championship will get underway on April 17th in Walsh Park as they face a high flying Waterford team in their opening round, while Cork and Limerick clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the same day. The Munster final has been fixed for Sunday June 5th at 4pm.

The Munster U20 Hurling Championship will be played out on a round-robin basis with the games commencing on April 6th. Tipp have been drawn in Group 2 and will start off against Kerry in Austin Stack Park at 7pm, before ending the group with a home fixture against Waterford a week later on April 13th in FBD Semple Stadium. The top two in each group of three will qualify for the semi-finals on April 27th, while the Munster final has been fixed for Wednesday May 4 at 7.30pm.

Munster Minor Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on April 5th, with Tipperary drawn into Group 1 along with Clare and Waterford. The first clash will see Tipp travel down to Dungarvan to face Waterford in Fraher Field at 7pm in a tough opener, while they will finish the group matches against Clare at home in FBD Semple Stadium on April 12th, also throwing in at 7pm. The Munster final will take place on Wednesday May 11th at 7.30pm.

