11 Mar 2022

Public invited to include loved ones lost during pandemic in remembrance ceremony

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Mar 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary County Council will hold a local ceremony in Holycross Park on Sunday 20th March at 2.00pm and have extended an invitation for anyone who would like the name of a loved one to be read out during the ceremony.

The Government has agreed a National Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection and this will represent an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect, take time to remember all those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, from 2020 to 2022 and pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges together.

This event will also be live streamed through Tipperary County Council’s social media channels. As part of this event, a reading of the names of those who have passed away during the pandemic will take place, and anyone wishing to have a loved one included should follow the link to do so: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/forms/ceremony-remembrance-and-reflection-invitation-include-loved-ones-names?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter 

