Silvermines company wins County Enterprise Award for Tipperary

PREMIER Fire Products T/a Waxies based in Silvermines, Nenagh has won the 2022 County Enterprise Awards promoted by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary.

In Civic Offices Nenagh on Monday last, Joe MacGrath Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council presented a prize fund of €5,000 to the Owners of “Waxies” who commenced trading in 2014 and now employs four people in Tipperary.

The Company will now advance to represent Tipperary at this year’s National Enterprise Awards and hope to take home a share of a total prize fund worth €35,000. The event which takes place in Dublin’s Mansion House on June 2nd 2022.

Premier Fire Products was established in 2014. They manufacture two products under the Waxie brand, the BBQ lighters and the Eco-Friendly Fire Lighter. Both products are made from recycled wax and saw dust, as the Company states both their products, “ignites first time every time” and stays lighting for 20 minutes. The Company sell mostly to a mixture of Hardware and Agri-stores with multiple out lets and retail stores within Ireland.

The unique features of the "Waxie" product is that they are Environmentally Friendly, Easy to use, works first time every time, no odour or smell and has a low carbon foot print.

The National Enterprise Awards celebrates its 22nd anniversary this year and was introduced to recognise the achievements and contribution of Ireland’s small firms. Previous County winners have attested to the value and benefits of winning such as extensive PR, networking and linkages as well as the prestige, credibility and recognition attached to the awards.

The Tipperary Enterprise Awards took place as part of a very successful Local Enterprise Week programme of events. Local Enterprise Week takes place from March 7th-11th. Local Enterprise Office Tipperary has launched a series of exciting business events and initiatives to take place both online and in-person during the week. The initiative invites local business owners/managers to learn, engage and network in person at events occurring throughout Tipperary.

There will also be some really interesting and topical subjects discussed virtually including Finance clinics, Cyber Security for small business, a Social Media Masterclass, an introduction to Start Your Own Business, a very interesting workshop on Staff Talent & Retention, an emerging issue for many existing businesses.

If you would like more information on the Local Enterprise Office and their business supports available go to www.localenterprise.ie/Tipperary or contact the Local Enterprise Office on 0818 065000.