Stream: Details of Clonoulty Rossmore's Munster final this Saturday

Clonoulty Rossmore's Junior B Munster Hurling Final is set to be streamed live this weekend, when they take on Scarriff of Clare in the Junior B Hurling Series in Killeedy on Saturday at 2pm.
The West and County champions will be hoping to bring back an historic provincial cup as they contest the final with a chance to clinch the Michael Fitzmaurice Memorial Cup.
Clonoulty booked their place in the final with an easy win over Belgooly of Cork back in February, and with club stalwart John Devane in terrific scoring form, they have every chance.
Anyone who wishes to see the game can purchase the game on the clubber website for €10. Link: www.clubber.ie
