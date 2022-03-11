A Tipperary community's walk for Ukraine is organised for this weekend
In conjunction with Ukraine Refugee Collection.
Upperchurch Village Sunday, March 13 at 12pm.
Registration from 11:30am in Upperchurch Hall. Choice of Eamon an Chnoic Loop Walk or 7km Moher Road Walk.
Light refreshments in Hall to follow.
All contributions will go directly to Heart to Hand Foundation, which assist Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Christ. They are presently assisting thousands of refugees coming into Poland from Ukraine.
