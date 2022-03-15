'I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare' - Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore created yet more history for herself today, winning Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, and she was completed elated in her post-race interview with ITV.

“It’s just incredible," she said delightedly.

"Walking out there in front of the stand with all the people, it’s just such a special place.

“I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare. It’s class to have Kenny here as well, he missed it last year.

“She’s just incredible. She kind of decides in a race when she’s happy to go on, I haven’t stopped her from doing that yet.

“She’s just an incredible mare. The work that goes into her at home is unbelievable as well, Henry’s got a great team of staff and they deserve all the credit for this as well,” she added.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare gave the huge crowd plenty to cheer about as she powered up the hill to join the elite hand of dual winners.

De Bromhead said: “It’s a never-ending fairytale, I’m always trying to prepare myself for it to end and she just keeps winning. Rachael is amazing, the whole thing is a fairytale.

“It’s brilliant and no more than she deserves. If goodwill and and all the good lucks won you a race, she would have won by a furlong.

“Most people here were willing her to win. The support we get with her is just incredible.

“You just have to pinch yourself when you’re involved with a horse like her.”