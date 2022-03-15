Search

15 Mar 2022

'I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare' - Rachael Blackmore

'I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare' - Rachael Blackmore

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Rachael Blackmore created yet more history for herself today, winning Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, and she was completed elated in her post-race interview with ITV.

“It’s just incredible," she said delightedly.

"Walking out there in front of the stand with all the people, it’s just such a special place.

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore wins Champion Hurdle on the first day of Cheltenham 2022

“I’m so lucky to be riding winners here and on this mare. It’s class to have Kenny here as well, he missed it last year.

“She’s just incredible. She kind of decides in a race when she’s happy to go on, I haven’t stopped her from doing that yet.

“She’s just an incredible mare. The work that goes into her at home is unbelievable as well, Henry’s got a great team of staff and they deserve all the credit for this as well,” she added.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare gave the huge crowd plenty to cheer about as she powered up the hill to join the elite hand of dual winners.

De Bromhead said: “It’s a never-ending fairytale, I’m always trying to prepare myself for it to end and she just keeps winning. Rachael is amazing, the whole thing is a fairytale.

“It’s brilliant and no more than she deserves. If goodwill and and all the good lucks won you a race, she would have won by a furlong.

“Most people here were willing her to win. The support we get with her is just incredible.

“You just have to pinch yourself when you’re involved with a horse like her.”

All clear for N24 transport corridor linking Limerick to Waterford via south Tipperary

Renewed call for Thurles bypass at March County Council meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media