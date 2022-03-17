Search

17 Mar 2022

Peake Villa see off Clonmel Celtic with ease

17 Mar 2022 2:45 PM

Paddy Purtill Cup

Peake Villa 4

Clonmel Celtic 0

The Peake Villa Junior B team had home advantage for this Cup game and the prize for the winners was a place in the semi-finals. The home team started on the front foot today with a good mixture of youth and experience in their team.

Villa had a couple of early chances on goal through Keelan Graham and Robbie Stapleton but were off target. Peake took the lead on sixteen minutes with a fine finish from Robbie Stapleton.

Villa continued to dominate the game and Aidan McCormack and Keelan Graham were well on top in the midfield while Eoin O’Dwyer was a handful up front for the Celtic defence.

Villa went 2-0 up on thirty minutes after good work from Jordan Fahy and John Walsh down the right fed Robbie Stapleton who unleashed a left foot strike to the bottom corner.

The Thurles club saw out the remainder of the half despite a few set piece efforts from Celtic forcing a couple of Shane McGuire saves in the villa goal. 2-0 Half time.

Villa started the second half strongly again and were on the front foot as both Kevin Croke and Sean Condron were in total control of the villa backline and any threat from the Celtic attackers.

On 52 minutes, Villa made it 3-0 when a fine left footed floated free kick from Seanie Butler went the whole way to the back of the Celtic net.

Villa kept pushing and could have had more goals for their dominance but a mixture of good goalkeeping and poor finishing from Villa kept it at 3-0 until the 90th minute when a Darren McGuire’s free kick came back off the crossbar and Foggy Fogarty was the first to react to make it 4-0 and Villa progress to the semi final draw.

A great team performance all round from Villa with stand out performances from Sean Condron, Aidan McCormack, Seanie Butler, Robbie Stapleton and man of the match John Walsh. Fixtures next week have both Peake Villa Junior teams back in League action.

Their Junior A team travel to Bansha while the Junior B team entertained Tipperary Town Fc A at home. Both games are confirmed to kick off at 12pm.

