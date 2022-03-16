You can join the Tipperary Flying Column first march on this Saturday

The lifesize wood carving of the Galtee Mountain boy in Burncourt
Commemoration of Volunteers
The Commemoration of the First March of Sean Hogan's Flying Column and the Volunteers of the local active service units from the Ballylooby, Duhill and surrounding areas is on Saturday, March 19 at 2pm E21Y308.
We will assemble at Killinure and march in their footsteps to Crannavone to unveil a plaque to the memory of the Column's first march.
Main speakers John Connors and Dr. Tim Horgan.
This event is non political. All welcome. Commemoration booklet on sale on the day.
Conor Fahy: one of the many local performers who will take part in Nenagh's St Patrick's Day celebrations
Ballylooby Community Centre's first parade takes place this Friday March 18 at 12 noon. (File photo)
TCFE principal Dr Noel Colleran (centre) with students from Nenagh College at Templemore College of Further Education’s open day
Two year old Mikey Maher from Borrisoleigh with his parents Mairead and Paraic at 2019's Templemore St Patrick's Day
