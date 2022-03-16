Search

You can join the Tipperary Flying Column first march on this Saturday

The lifesize wood carving of the Galtee Mountain boy in Burncourt

16 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

News@nationalist.ie

Commemoration of Volunteers
The Commemoration of the First March of Sean Hogan's Flying Column and the Volunteers of the local active service units from the Ballylooby, Duhill and surrounding areas is on Saturday, March 19 at 2pm E21Y308.

We will assemble at Killinure and march in their footsteps to Crannavone to unveil a plaque to the memory of the Column's first march.
Main speakers John Connors and Dr. Tim Horgan.
This event is non political. All welcome. Commemoration booklet on sale on the day.

