18 Mar 2022

Tipperary couple set to d rive bus to Ukraine to help refugees fleeing conflict

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Nenagh couple are hoping to bring Ukrainian refugees to Ireland on a 52-seater bus and have started a fundraiser to help them on their way.

Denise Hogan and her partner Brian Lacey started making plans with the help of a number of local groups along with Thurles based bus company Callanan’s Coaches to make the trip to the Polish border and help those fleeing the conflict.

The couple have been working tirelessly through the Red Cross to establish connections on the ground that will help them to find people who wish to come to Ireland while the conflict rages on.

Speaking on their Gofundme page, Ms. Hogan of their reasons for helping, and how they plan to use the money raised in their efforts. So far, the fundraiser has raised over €2,000.

"Like many people we are horrified by the atrocities happening in Ukraine.

"We are trying to make an effort to help some of the innocent families that are fleeing for their lives. Myself and my partner are organising a coach to travel to Poland to collect Ukrainian refugees to bring back to Ireland.

"We need to raise money for fuel and costs of ferry travel . Also we hope to bring essential supplies to the refugees. All donations greatly appreciated," she finished.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/p2rv3-ukraine-family-support?qid=2fa6fc92f14ffa6f4d27634543641d39 

