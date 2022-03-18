Search

18 Mar 2022

Presentation Thurles to host open day

Presentation Thurles

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

18 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

On Thursday, March 24, we will welcome our incoming first-year students to our school for an information meeting.

From 5pm until 7pm, fifth and sixth class students are welcome to come in and visit our school to get a flavour of what it is that we offer here in Presentation Thurles.

So pop in and say hello!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

