Gardaí appeal for information on hit and run outside Cashel last weekend

Cashel Gardaí are investigating a hit & run on the outskirts of the town over the weekend.
The incident occured on the Cahir road at around 1am Sunday morning when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the old Dairygold premises.
The pedestrain, a man in his 30's, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is currently being treated for injuries which are believed to not be life threatening.
The Cahir Garda Station is appealing for information and can be given to Cahir Gardaí on 052-7445630.
District Mayor Michael Murphy has expressed concern about the speed of traffic in Dromard Crescent in Clonmel
Management at Tipperary University Hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency as hospital is very overcrowded at this time
