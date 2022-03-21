Roscrea Trail Blazers - March 24 walk is to the Gloster Lake Loop

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
There was no walk last Thursday night as it was St Patrick’s Day.
This Thursday, March 24, our walk is the Gloster Lake Loop.
Meeting at The end of Larkins Lane at 7pm.
A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: wasy/moderate,
Time: 1.45 hours. Distance: 7km.
Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.
The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, March 27 from Moyvalleay Bridge to Mary Lynch’s Pub, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome.
