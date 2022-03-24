Search

24 Mar 2022

Tipperary clubs return to All-Ireland Rugby League action as season hits final furlongs

Tipperary clubs return to All-Ireland Rugby League action as season hits final furlongs

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Three Tipperary clubs will return to AIL rugby action this weekend as the season reaches its crescendo with the final three matches set to be played in the coming weeks.

There is still plenty to play for as Nenagh Ormond find themselves in the battle to avoid relegation from Division 2A and will face Buccaneers in New Ormond Park on Saturday.

Nenagh find themselves second from bottom in 9th place, a full nine points adrift of UL Bohemian a place above and will need a favourable set of results to avoid the relegation playoff.

Ormond have been in excellent form since the turn of the year and will be hoping the break won't have broken the momentum they have built up going into their remaining games.

At the other end of the Division 2A table, Cashel RFC find themselves right in the mix for promotion as they sit comfortably in second place and will be looking to continue their good form going into their final games and into the playoffs for promotion.

Cashel might be able to do their Tipperary rivals a favour as they welcome 8th place UL Bohemian to Spafield on Saturday, and while they are more or less playing out games ahead of the promotion matches, they will be eager to keep their good form going.

Clonmel RFC are also in a relegation trouble as they sit at the bottom of the Division 2C table, but still have a realistic chance to get out of trouble in the remaining regular season matches, with only four points between themselves, City of Derry, and Sundays Well above them.

If Clonmel can claim a win against Bruff this weekend they could find themselves in a good position going into the final two games, as City of Derry and Sundays Well face off this Saturday.

All games kickoff on Saturday at the usual time of 2.30.

Tipperary gardaí investigating number of assaults over St Patrick's Day holiday

Very generous response to Clonmel's Mayoral Ukraine Relief Fund

Mayor thanks all who have organised fundraisers or made donations to the fund

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media