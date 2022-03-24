Tipperary clubs return to All-Ireland Rugby League action as season hits final furlongs

Three Tipperary clubs will return to AIL rugby action this weekend as the season reaches its crescendo with the final three matches set to be played in the coming weeks.

There is still plenty to play for as Nenagh Ormond find themselves in the battle to avoid relegation from Division 2A and will face Buccaneers in New Ormond Park on Saturday.

Nenagh find themselves second from bottom in 9th place, a full nine points adrift of UL Bohemian a place above and will need a favourable set of results to avoid the relegation playoff.

Ormond have been in excellent form since the turn of the year and will be hoping the break won't have broken the momentum they have built up going into their remaining games.

At the other end of the Division 2A table, Cashel RFC find themselves right in the mix for promotion as they sit comfortably in second place and will be looking to continue their good form going into their final games and into the playoffs for promotion.

Cashel might be able to do their Tipperary rivals a favour as they welcome 8th place UL Bohemian to Spafield on Saturday, and while they are more or less playing out games ahead of the promotion matches, they will be eager to keep their good form going.

Clonmel RFC are also in a relegation trouble as they sit at the bottom of the Division 2C table, but still have a realistic chance to get out of trouble in the remaining regular season matches, with only four points between themselves, City of Derry, and Sundays Well above them.

If Clonmel can claim a win against Bruff this weekend they could find themselves in a good position going into the final two games, as City of Derry and Sundays Well face off this Saturday.

All games kickoff on Saturday at the usual time of 2.30.