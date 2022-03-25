Search

25 Mar 2022

See Tipperary club fixtures for this coming weekend

25 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League
24-03-2022 (Thu)

Borris-Ileigh vs Clonoulty Rossmore in Borris-Ileigh 7.30
Drom & Inch vs Kiladangan in Puckane 7.45

26-03-2022 (Sat)

Grangemockler Ballyneale vs Kilsheelan Kilcash in Grangemockler 2.00
Killenaule vs Rockwell Rovers in Killenaule 5.00

27-03-2022 (Sun)

Ballinahinch vs Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Shallee 10.30

FBD Insurance - County Football League

Ardfinnan vs Ballyporeen in Ardfinnan 12.00

JK Brackens vs Moyle Rovers in Templemore 12.00

Aherlow vs Arravale Rovers in Lisvernane 12.00

Clonmel Commercials vs Cahir in Clonmel Sportsfield 12.00

Loughmore Castleiney vs Clonmel Óg in Castleiney 12.00

Ballina vs Fethard in Ballina 12.00

Galtee Rovers vs Golden Kilfeacle in Bansha 12.00

Emly vs St Patricks in Emly 12.00

Clerihan vs Cappawhite in Clerihan 12.00

Newcastle vs Rosegreen in Newcastle 12.00

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 25

Longford official will referee Tipperary's crunch football league clash with London

Victory will secure Tipp's immediate return to division three

Local News

