Nenagh Éire Óg gets ready for Easter Cúl Camp

County Senior League: In the first round of the Co Senior League which was played last Friday, we were beaten by Thurles Sarsfields on a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-14, with Tommy Heffernan getting the Nenagh goal in the second half.

We play Kilruane MacDonaghs in the second round. This is due to be played on the weekend of April 2-3.North Junior Leagues:

The first round of the North Junior League takes place next weekend where we play Kilruane MacDonaghs. The game takes place on Saturday at 4.30pm in Cloughjordan.

The Junior B League starts on the weekend of April 10. We play Silvermines in the first round in Dolla.

Medal presentation: The 2020/21 medal presentation night was held on Friday night last in the Hi B.

A great crowd attended where medals were presented to the North Junior A Hurling Champions, North and County Junior B Football Champions and the 2020 North Junior C Champions. Well done to all.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,300. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie

If you are already set up on Foireann simply login and select and pay your membership type here.

If you do not have an account, go to Foireann.ie and choose the New user - Register option - once you have set up an account your membership can then be paid here.

Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-221 3954.

Membership can also be paid to Enda Long or any committee member.

Membership rates remain the same as last year. Full membership, €50; student / OAP / unemployed / juvenile, €30. Family options available.

With games now resumed for all groups, all players must pay their membership ASAP.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the Clear family on the death of Con Clear who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy: We were delighted to have officially launched our Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsmans Dream.

Juvenile club committee members visited the primary schools in Nenagh where they met with the principals of each school to speak about the academy and invite all children to come along to Nenagh Éire Óg to join in the fun and learn some new skills.

The academy will be running events in the coming weeks details of which will be shared on club social media so keep an eye out for details.

All new members to the club are welcome, training times for the various age groups are outlined below, contact the club social media sites with any questions.

Easter Cúl Camps: Nenagh Éire Óg will be running an Easter Cúl Camp. The camp takes place from Tuesday April 12, to Thursday, April 14. Camp will run from 10am until 1pm.

Booking can be made online through the Tipperary County Board link tipperary.gaa.ie/tipperary-gaa-easter-camp/

The camp costs €35 for the three days with each child receiving a football and sliotar. The camp is for children ages 6-13.

Coach safeguarding course: In order to be involved in coaching juveniles in any regard the requirements are: to be Garda vetted in the first instance and have your Safeguarding Certification completed in the second instance, no exceptions to these requirements.

Contact Eileen Kennedy, child welfare officer, via the club social media if you wish to enquire about upcoming courses.