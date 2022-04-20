Search

20 Apr 2022

Presentation Thurles power through to a record fifth All-Ireland final

Presentation Thurles power through to a record fifth All-Ireland final

Pres Thurles Goal-scoring Hero, first-year Ciara Breslin, presented with the match ball by manager, Mr Barry Ryan

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 2:45 PM

Massive congratulations to our u17 Soccer team, who qualified for the All-Ireland A Final after our girls defeated St Mary’s of Naas in an exciting All-Ireland semi-final in Killeshin FC last week.

In spite of a great Chloe Shorley goal, Pres Thurles found themselves trailing 2-1 in the game. Super-sub and first-year student Ciara Breslin literally sprang from the bench and netted four goals for Pres Thurles turning this enthralling encounter on its head!

This was a stunning display of resilience, team spirit and Pres pride! Our girls now march on to the FAI Schools Junior National Cup Final, which will be played after the Easter holidays.

Well done to each and every girl on this panel – we are very proud of you! A sincere thank you to their coaches, Mr Barry Ryan and Mr Cian Treacy, for all of their work with the girls.

This All-Ireland Final will be the fifth All-Ireland final that a Pres Thurles team will have competed in since St Patrick’s Day this year, which is an astonishing and unique achievement for our school.

This level of success has been achieved across four different sports: Badminton, Camogie, Gaelic football and Soccer. We are so proud of all of our school teams, and we are privileged to have such dedicated and talented coaching personnel on our staff.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

