Tipperary County Council to ‘go purple’ later this month
Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee are to take part in Go Purple Day on April 29 to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence services.
They are taking part in support of Ascend and NTDC.
The initiative encourages people to wear cook, grow, eat or create something purple on April 29.
They are asked to share their image on social media using the hashtag #GoPurple.
Tipperary County Council said,
"The colour purple represents love, strength, dignity and independence all of which embrace the characteristics of a caring community which resists violence against women and girls.”
