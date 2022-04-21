Search

21 Apr 2022

Ballingarry to hold litter pick this Saturday

21 Apr 2022

news@tipperarylive.ie

Our annual litter pick will take our place on all roads in the parish on Saturday next, April 23.

We expect a big turnout in all areas-we will provide bags and pickers, and we will collect all the rubbish and bring it to a central collection point. 

Don't forget to bring gloves to protect your hands. 

Please contact Imelda Goldsboro at 087 244 4819 to let her know on which road/roads you intend to do your litter pick. 

As you all know, there is a lot of rubbish/litter about on all roads.

We will meet outside the village takeaway at 9am. 

We are all in this together- Ní neart go cur le Chéile.

