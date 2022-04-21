Tipperary singer Trudi Lalor releases new single, They're Gonna Run

This great track is taken from Trudi Lalor’s forthcoming new CD which will be released in early Summer
Trudi Lalor has another hit song on her hands with the release of her new song “They’re Gonna Run”!
This is a lively uptempo number which will have toes tapping everywhere. The song was co-written by Trudi and her husband and manager Billy Morrissey.
We believe the listeners will absolutely love “They’re Gonna Run” and it will be heavily requested by Country Music fans everywhere.
Thanks for your support of Trudi Lalor’s music as always.
Formerly of Tipp FM, Trudi has been voted Female Entertainer of the Year Sky TV North Ireland Award and Winner of Hot Country Sky TV Female Vocalist of the Year.
