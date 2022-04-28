Tipperary councillor's concerns over vermin in two houses
The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, Cllr Michael O’Meara has called on Tipperary Council Council to investigate two adjoining houses over fears that they are infested with vermin.
Cllr O’Meara, who did not name the location, said the tenants had been visited but nothing had happened to solve the issue.
“The houses are side-by-side and one is as bad as the other,” he said.
Director of Services for the council’s Environment section Marion O’Neill said that it might mean talking to different sections of the council.
