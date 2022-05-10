Search

10 May 2022

Ursuline students take home top prize at the TUS Scifest

Ursuline students take home top prize at the TUS Scifest

Ursuline students take home top prize at the TUS Scifest

10 May 2022 7:15 PM

Congratulations to the SciFest team of TY students, who were the overall winners of the competition hosted by TUS. The trio of Kate Carr, Hannah O’Mahoney and Rachel Regan, who also competed in BT Young Scientist this year, presented their project, How can we adapt to a world where facial expressions are invisible.

The premise of their research was to find out if wearing face masks has affected the ability of people to discern facial expressions beneath the masks and the impact this might have on emotional growth of younger people. They were presented with their prize by George Porter, the CFO of Scifest, on Thursday, April 28.

Well done also to their fellow TY Sarah Murphy, who won the Fenergo overall Best Communicator Award for her project Achieving the Impossible and Overcoming Mental Boundaries in Sport.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

