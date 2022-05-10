Irish Water customers in Rear Cross may experience supply disruptions on Wednesday

Call for answers on ongoing Louth Boil Water Notice
Irish Water is carrying out mains repair works around Rear Cross tomorrow.
Customers in Reiska, Rear Cross, Fanit, Scraggeen and the surrounding areas are expected to experience intermittent supply disruptions.
Works are scheduled between 9am and 4:30pm today, May 11.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
