Tipperary walking club all set for trek to the lime tree grove near Silvermines

The summer season has arrived in full force with a wide variety of walks taking place every Tuesday , Thursday and Sunday .

Last Tuesday evening Caitriona led a short, challenging walk up Knockadigeen Hill in Templederry.

Willie led an easy walk to the tailings pond, Silvermines, on Thursday, and Bernie led her band of gaeilgeoírí on the scenic track by the Shannon in O’Briens bridge on a glorious Saturday morning.

Many of our club members spent the weekend in Kenmare, where they were treated to a number of fantastic hikes led by Margaret and Connie.

The club is very grateful to our leaders who put in such time and effort to make sure all walks go smoothly and everyone has a great experience.

Tuesday’s Tracks and Trails continues. Registration in advance to Caitriona on 086-8185131

On Thursday, May 12, Cyril will lead an adventure trek on old and new deer tracks and gravel roads to the lime tree grove and beyond. Meeting at Step carpark at 10am Registration in advance to Cyril on 086-3721862

On Sunday, May 15, Pat will lead a social scenic walk from Annacotty to UL, Limerick .This will be a two-hour walk which will be grassy underfoot so hiking shoes are advisable.

Meeting at Mr Price , Annacotty, at 10.30am. Registration in advance to Pat at 085-1741411

Guests are always welcome to join us on our walks, but must register in advance with our leaders.