Presentation Thurles win Bank of Ireland Money Smart Quiz final

BoI Money Smart Grand Final Quiz Pres Thurles team - Áine Bowe, Sarah Bergin, Sarah O'Donnell and Ruby McEvoy
On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, four sixth-year students competed in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Grand Final hosted online by Lottie Ryan and James Patrice.
Our girls topped their regional heat back in March, coming first out of 85 teams. In advance of Wednesday’s final, each member received a swag box containing a BOI hoodie, a water bottle and a €50 voucher.
Our team competed against eleven other teams with questions ranging from financial topics and calculations to entrepreneurs, EU and economic style questions. Although our girls were unsuccessful on the day, we are very proud of their achievements in reaching the National Final.
The students involved were Áine Bowe, Sarah Bergin, Sarah O’Donnell and Ruby McEvoy.
Well done, girls, and thanks to their teacher, Ms Elaine Corbett, for her guidance and support.
BoI Money Smart Grand Final Quiz Pres Thurles team - Áine Bowe, Sarah Bergin, Sarah O'Donnell and Ruby McEvoy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.