Presentation Thurles win Bank of Ireland Money Smart Quiz final

11 May 2022

Presentation Thurles win Bank of Ireland Money Smart Quiz

BoI Money Smart Grand Final Quiz Pres Thurles team - Áine Bowe, Sarah Bergin, Sarah O'Donnell and Ruby McEvoy

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, four sixth-year students competed in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Grand Final hosted online by Lottie Ryan and James Patrice.

Our girls topped their regional heat back in March, coming first out of 85 teams. In advance of Wednesday’s final, each member received a swag box containing a BOI hoodie, a water bottle and a €50 voucher.

Our team competed against eleven other teams with questions ranging from financial topics and calculations to entrepreneurs, EU and economic style questions. Although our girls were unsuccessful on the day, we are very proud of their achievements in reaching the National Final.

The students involved were Áine Bowe, Sarah Bergin, Sarah O’Donnell and Ruby McEvoy.

Well done, girls, and thanks to their teacher, Ms Elaine Corbett, for her guidance and support.

