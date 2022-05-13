ARCHIVES: 1984 GAA centenary celebrations in Thurles

Thurles and Semple Stadium hosted the All-Ireland and GAA Centenary celebrations in 1984 and held a concert in Hayes' Hotel. Legendary GAA commentator Micheal Ó Hehir also trawled the streets on the day of the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Offaly and Cork and got some fantastic responses from locals and supporters. See footage below.
The @officialgaa centenary concert from @hayeshotel #Thurles #Tipperary— KillianM2 TV Archive (@KillianM2) May 10, 2022
September 1984 pic.twitter.com/Zz4W93pGeq
Michael O'Hehir on the streets of #Thurles #Tipperary meeting supporters of #Cork & #Offaly on All Ireland Hurling Final day in 1984. pic.twitter.com/FvbeEvWx7y— KillianM2 TV Archive (@KillianM2) May 11, 2022
