12 May 2022

This week's Thurles golf news

This week's Thurles golf news

Thurles Golf Club

12 May 2022 5:45 PM

MEN’S RESULTS

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 – 18 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble

1st Chris Gooney, PJ Mackey and Gerard Ryan 91pts

2nd Aidan Cowan, Jacko Doyle and Kevin Walsh 88pts

3rd Lawrence Hickey, Darragh Hickey and Seamus Hickey 87pts

4th Danny Meaney, Sean Moloney and Damien Daly 85pts


Monday, May 2 – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Gerard Ryan (18)41pts

2nd Tony Flanagan (10) 39pts

3rd David Bourke (4) 39pts

4th Mark Dowling (27) 38pts

Gross Evan Long (1) 37pts


Thursday 5th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Gerard Ryan (18)46pts

2nd Anthony Madden (28) 43pts

3rd Steven Byrne (18) 43pts

4th Eoghan O’Neill (22) 41pts

Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 37pts


Thursday, May 8 – 18 Hole Singles Stroke

1st Jimmy Ryan 68

2nd John Corbett Jnr 68

3rd Seamus Butler 68

4th John Hayes 69


THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.


TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 14 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday, May 4: 2, 16, 26, 30

No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Dr John Healy €100

Next week's jackpot is €16,600.

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.


SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!

LADIES NOTES

Spring League 2022 kindly Sponsored by Dave and Denise Connor

Many Congratulations to Team 3 on their win over Team 2.

Team3

Mairead Clohessy

Bernie Mc Loughlin

Margaret Ryan (Captain)

Sadie Dwyer

Catherine Mulcahy


Team 2

Frances Treacy 

Jill O ‘Connor

Fiona Morrissey

Anne O ‘Grady (Captain)

Mary Fahey


Best Overall Singles Winner 

Caroline Donnelly


Ladies Results

Tuesday, April 26 - 18 Holes Singles Stroke

1st Dympna Miley(13) 72 nett

2nd Catherine Mulcahy (46) 72 Nett

3rd Mairead Clohessy (21) 73 Nett 

Best Gross Marian Finn(6) 81 Gross

2’s Competition - Frances Ronayne at 14th

9Holes S\F Competition

1st. Ann Murphy (24) 22 pts


Thursday, April 28 - Ladies 9 Hole team of 4

1st Ina Hughes, Ann Murphy, Noelle Butler, Caroline Donnelly 49 Pts


Monday, May 2 - 18 Holes Open Singles S/F 

1st Joan Scanlon, Newcastlewest GC (11) 35 pts

2nd Paula Walsh, Doneraile GC (4) 34 pts


Tuesday, May 3 - 18 Holes Scotch Foursomes (Australian Spoons) 

1st Margaret Corcoran & Peggy Kirby (21) 41 pts

2nd Aideen O ‘Sullivan & Reena O’Brien (24) 40 pts

9 Holes Singles S/F

1st Helen Regan 22 pts


Sunday, May 15 - 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Jacqueline Corbett (11) 37 pts

2nd Sinead Butler (27) 35 pts

2’ Competition - Mary Coman O’ Neill and Jacqueline Corbett


Upcoming Ladies Competitions

Sunday, May 15 - 18 Holes Singles S/F

