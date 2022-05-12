This week's Thurles golf news

Thurles Golf Club
MEN’S RESULTS
Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 – 18 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble
1st Chris Gooney, PJ Mackey and Gerard Ryan 91pts
2nd Aidan Cowan, Jacko Doyle and Kevin Walsh 88pts
3rd Lawrence Hickey, Darragh Hickey and Seamus Hickey 87pts
4th Danny Meaney, Sean Moloney and Damien Daly 85pts
Monday, May 2 – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Gerard Ryan (18)41pts
2nd Tony Flanagan (10) 39pts
3rd David Bourke (4) 39pts
4th Mark Dowling (27) 38pts
Gross Evan Long (1) 37pts
Thursday 5th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Gerard Ryan (18)46pts
2nd Anthony Madden (28) 43pts
3rd Steven Byrne (18) 43pts
4th Eoghan O’Neill (22) 41pts
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 37pts
Thursday, May 8 – 18 Hole Singles Stroke
1st Jimmy Ryan 68
2nd John Corbett Jnr 68
3rd Seamus Butler 68
4th John Hayes 69
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 14 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday, May 4: 2, 16, 26, 30
No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Dr John Healy €100
Next week's jackpot is €16,600.
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)
You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
LADIES NOTES
Spring League 2022 kindly Sponsored by Dave and Denise Connor
Many Congratulations to Team 3 on their win over Team 2.
Team3
Mairead Clohessy
Bernie Mc Loughlin
Margaret Ryan (Captain)
Sadie Dwyer
Catherine Mulcahy
Team 2
Frances Treacy
Jill O ‘Connor
Fiona Morrissey
Anne O ‘Grady (Captain)
Mary Fahey
Best Overall Singles Winner
Caroline Donnelly
Ladies Results
Tuesday, April 26 - 18 Holes Singles Stroke
1st Dympna Miley(13) 72 nett
2nd Catherine Mulcahy (46) 72 Nett
3rd Mairead Clohessy (21) 73 Nett
Best Gross Marian Finn(6) 81 Gross
2’s Competition - Frances Ronayne at 14th
9Holes S\F Competition
1st. Ann Murphy (24) 22 pts
Thursday, April 28 - Ladies 9 Hole team of 4
1st Ina Hughes, Ann Murphy, Noelle Butler, Caroline Donnelly 49 Pts
Monday, May 2 - 18 Holes Open Singles S/F
1st Joan Scanlon, Newcastlewest GC (11) 35 pts
2nd Paula Walsh, Doneraile GC (4) 34 pts
Tuesday, May 3 - 18 Holes Scotch Foursomes (Australian Spoons)
1st Margaret Corcoran & Peggy Kirby (21) 41 pts
2nd Aideen O ‘Sullivan & Reena O’Brien (24) 40 pts
9 Holes Singles S/F
1st Helen Regan 22 pts
Sunday, May 15 - 18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Jacqueline Corbett (11) 37 pts
2nd Sinead Butler (27) 35 pts
2’ Competition - Mary Coman O’ Neill and Jacqueline Corbett
Upcoming Ladies Competitions
Sunday, May 15 - 18 Holes Singles S/F
