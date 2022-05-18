Calls for speed ramps in this busy Tipperary village

Nenagh Municipal District Council has been urged to install speed ramps in Ballycommon outside Nenagh.

“It’s a busy village and parents have had their children nearly mown down,” Cllr Seamus Morris has said.

He revealed to the district council that residents were getting a petition together to highlight speeding through the village.

“Ballycommon is perfect for ramps. I wouldn’t be looking for them only I see them in other villages,” he said. “Flashing lights are not the answer.”

However, district engineer Barry Murphy told him that it was council policy not to put ramps on regional roads.

“It is a matter for the gardaí. They will say that when they enforce speeding, it is very often local people who are doing it,” he said.

District manager Marcus O’Connor described ramps as “crude” and said they were not liked by the emergency services.

Cllr Hughie McGrath accepted his point about them being “crude”, but pointed out that there very different types of ramps available that took account of emergency vehicles.